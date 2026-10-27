Russian steel lobby still blocks Ukraine's access to EU market – Metinvest executive

A Russian metallurgical lobby remains active in the EU, actively obstructing Ukrainian metal products from accessing the European market and seeking to push Ukraine out, Oleksandr Vodoviz, head of the CEO's office at Metinvest Group, said during the panel "Global Markets: Closed Doors or New Opportunities" at the 12th Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF) titled "People. Business. Economy. What's Next?" on Monday.

"We see that the Russian lobby is also present in Brussels. They hire companies and fight to keep Ukraine out. And when we enter certain offices there, a Russian delegation is leaving them," Vodoviz stated.

He recalled that after the outbreak of the war, Europe imposed sanctions, Russia stopped supplying almost all steel products to the European market, and Ukraine managed to partially replace those supplies. However, Vodoviz noted that there are now efforts to bring Russia back to the European market, while quotas for Russian slabs have effectively not been reduced.

The head of the CEO's office specified that, in addition to Europe, China had historically been a key market for Metinvest, to which the group supplied iron ore. However, due to a significant increase in production costs and logistics expenses, the company had to abandon supplies to distant markets, and Europe will remain its key sales market.

Regarding Europe, he identified the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) carbon levy and the quotas introduced in July this year, set at 670,000 metric tons annually, as barriers to entering the market. Previously, supplies to the EU amounted to approximately 2 million metric tons. He said Metinvest had recently acquired a pipe plant in Romania, but the EU introduced quotas two months later, meaning the group can no longer supply Ukrainian steel to the plant for pipe production.

"I know that the Romanian government also raised this issue at the meeting of foreign ministers in Dublin, but there were no answers, and there still are none," Vodoviz said.

According to him, the European Commission has broken its promises to Ukrainian steelmakers regarding CBAM and quotas, and its overall policy is unpredictable and unfair, given that Ukraine is at war, plants in the industry have been destroyed, and the sector has been deprived of access to financing.

"We are asking the European Commission and the EU to take a somewhat broader view of financing for Ukrainian metallurgy and Ukrainian metallurgical companies' access to the European market," Vodoviz said.

The senior executive expressed concern that, because plants in Ukraine have been idled as a result of shelling, the group may be unable to use its EU quotas. In December 2026–January 2027, the European Commission could use the quota data for those six months to make a final decision and introduce quotas for the next five to 10 years.

"We are very concerned that our plants have been destroyed and we cannot supply products, while they could take these six months and set some minimum quota for the next 10-year period. That could also happen, which is why our government is currently engaged in a very difficult negotiation process," Vodoviz said.

Asked what the state could do to help in this situation, the head of the CEO's office noted that it was difficult to ask anything of a state that was essentially bankrupt, given that 51% of Ukraine's budget is financed from abroad. He said one could only sympathize with officials who receive a huge number of requests from businesses seeking assistance.

"But there are things that do not require money. For example, there is a war-risk insurance fund that the state wants to establish. We support this idea. The question is: where was everyone over the past five years, and why didn't we do this in the very first year? There is also the issue of compensating war-related losses using funding from European donors. At present, we have funds blocked that flow directly into the state budget. But this money could be used to finance funds for the recovery of strategic industries. We know that the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development has established such a fund, and it is operating," Vodoviz stated.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group comprising mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located primarily in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The holding's principal shareholders are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart-Holding (23.76%), which jointly manage it. Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.