Ukrainian Parliament preliminarily approves bill raising bank profit tax to 50% for 2027

The Verkhovna Rada, as expected, passed at first reading a bill on the specifics of bank profit taxation (No. 15262), which provides for another increase in the tax rate for banks in 2027, from 25% to 50%.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 265 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill, exceeding the required minimum of 226 votes.

"We are making this decision for the fourth time, and the previous three times were quite successful, as we managed to attract additional funds to the budget from the banking system, which generates excess profits even during wartime," said Danylo Hetmantsev, a co-author of the bill, commenting on the vote.

According to him, banks' pretax profit totaled approximately UAH 143.1 billion in the first eight months of 2026, about 5.3% higher than on the corresponding date last year and 2.9 times greater than in the first eight months of 2025.

At the same time, according to the National Bank, net profit for the period fell by 32.7% to UAH 71.66 billion, as the corporate income tax rate was 25% last year.

Hetmantsev noted that the additional revenue from extending the 50% bank profit tax rate has already been incorporated into the revenue side of the 2027 state budget draft and amounts to UAH 38.5 billion.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada first set the bank profit tax rate at 50% for 2023, doing so retroactively. The relevant law did not take effect until December 8. The same law raised the standard tax rate for banks from 18% to 25%.

A year later, parliament again retroactively raised the rate for banks to 50% for 2024 and increased the standard corporate income tax rate for nonbank financial institutions from 18% to 25%, effective in 2025.

The third time the Rada set a 50% tax rate on bank profits was for 2026, passing the relevant law on the morning of the day in question, before the start of the year, in the autumn of 2025.