Norway, Ukraine sign new energy cooperation agreement

Norway and Ukraine have signed an agreement on cooperation in the energy sector, with a key focus on facilitating private investment in the industry, the Norwegian Ministry of Energy announced.

"Norway and Ukraine are strengthening their cooperation in the energy sector. Today, a cooperation agreement on energy was signed during Norwegian Minister of Energy Terje Aasland's visit to Ukraine," the ministry stated on its website on Tuesday.

Closer collaboration, mutual learning, and facilitating private investments in the energy sector are central points in the agreement

The Ministry of Energy explained that an energy cooperation agreement between the two nations had already been established in 2024; it has now been updated to align with a joint declaration on a strategic partnership (the so-called Ellisiv Declaration) signed in August 2026 by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The cooperation agreement we have signed today underscores that Norway has much to contribute, but also much to learn from Ukraine's experiences with energy preparedness and securing critical infrastructure. We are committed to facilitating a cooperation that can strengthen expertise in both countries," said Minister of Energy Terje Aasland, as quoted in the statement.

The Minister said that Norway has supported Ukraine since the onset of Russia's full-scale war and will continue to contribute to sustaining energy production.

As reported, in May 2026, Norway announced a EUR 40 million grant to support Ukraine's energy resilience.