Ukrainian govt eases state property leases for war-damaged businesses and data centers – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the leasing of state-owned and municipal property for businesses affected by the war and for digital infrastructure, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Businesses affected by Russian aggression will be able to lease state-owned and municipal premises without an auction. This will help businesses find new premises and resume operations more quickly. Russia is systematically attacking our digital infrastructure, particularly data centers. The government is taking measures to protect state information resources and ensure the uninterrupted operation of electronic services," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, cloud service providers and data center service providers, government authorities and local self-government bodies, as well as state-owned and municipal enterprises and institutions, will be able to lease premises without an auction in order to promptly install or relocate equipment.

In addition, the government is simplifying leasing procedures for providers of electronic communications networks and services that install network infrastructure.

Previously, the Cabinet simplified access to the property of state-owned companies for data centers and telecommunications operators. They can lease property belonging to business entities in which the state holds more than a 50% stake, without an electronic auction, for the installation of digital and telecommunications infrastructure.