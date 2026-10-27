Kyiv's Prospekt mall slightly damaged, open - Arricano

The Prospekt shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv, owned by Arricano, suffered minor damage in a Russian strike overnight on Tuesday, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on October 27, the Prospekt shopping center was damaged. The shopping gallery suffered minor damage and is operating as usual. The Auchan Ukraine hypermarket is temporarily closed today," the company said.

Arricano suspended operation of its City Mall in Zaporizhia in early September, citing the current security situation, after it was significantly damaged in a Russian strike, and said it plans to restore it.

Russian drones struck the Sonyachna Galereya mall in Kryvyi Rih twice on August 21, killing 16 people and injuring 130.

Overnight on July 19, another massive Russian missile strike on Kyiv damaged the construction site of a shopping and entertainment center in Lukianivka that is being built by Arricano. There were no casualties.

Arricano Real Estate PLC (Cyprus) owns four shopping centers in Ukraine through its Ukrainian subsidiaries: Prospekt and RaiON in Kyiv, City Mall in Zaporizhia and Sonyachna Galereya in Kryvyi Rih. It also owns 49.9% of Sky Mall in Kyiv and land plots for the further construction of three facilities that are at the design stage. The company is also building the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv.