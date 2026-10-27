Slavsko Community Partners with Austria’s Hermagor, Home to One of the Largest Ski Areas in the Southern Alps

Slavsko Municipal Council and the Austrian municipality of Hermagor-Pressegger See have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The partnership will create a framework for sharing expertise in mountain tourism, infrastructure, public safety, local economic development and sustainability.

For the Slavsko Community, the partnership is particularly valuable because of Hermagor’s experience in transforming a mountain region into a successful year-round tourism destination.

Hermagor-Pressegger See is located in the Austrian state of Carinthia, close to the Italian border. Today, it is a year-round tourism destination and an economic hub for the Gailtal, Gitschtal and Lesachtal valleys. The municipality is home to Nassfeld, one of the largest ski areas in the Southern Alps. In summer, the region attracts visitors with Lake Pressegger See, hiking and cycling trails, mountaineering, fishing, geological trails and a wide range of other outdoor activities.

Hermagor-Pressegger See

Hermagor has undergone a significant economic transformation, evolving from a predominantly agricultural area into a thriving tourism-based regional economy. Today, it serves not only as a major tourism destination, but also as an administrative and economic centre for the surrounding area.

This experience is particularly relevant to the Slavsko Community, which is also undergoing a major transformation as it develops a new model for tourism and strengthens its position as a modern mountain destination.

“It is important for us to have partners who have already travelled the path that the Slavsko Community is taking today. Hermagor shows how the development of mountain tourism can benefit not only an individual resort, but the economy of an entire community and the wider region. We want to learn from this experience and adapt it to our own circumstances,” said Bohdan Mychko, Deputy Head of the Slavsko Community.

Downhill ride on the "Pendolino" mountain coaster in summer. Photo: NLW, Daniel Zupan

The Memorandum provides for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in several key areas:

• tourism and recreation development in mountain regions;

• tourism destination management and ski resort development;

• transport and utility infrastructure;

• municipal services;

• emergency, rescue and fire services;

• sustainable development and environmental protection;

• support for local entrepreneurship and economic development;

• cultural, educational, youth and sports exchanges;

• the development of joint projects under European and international programmes.

Family hiking in the Hermagor-Nassfeld region. Photo: NLW

A particular focus will be the exchange of experience in year-round tourism. As the Slavsko Community works to develop Slavsko as a year-round mountain destination, Hermagor’s experience in successfully combining winter ski tourism with a strong summer tourism offer is especially relevant.

“We are pleased to establish this partnership with the Slavsko Community. The exchange of experience between mountain regions can benefit both sides, particularly in tourism, infrastructure development, environmental protection and local governance,” said Leopold Astner, Mayor of Hermagor-Pressegger See.

The partnership will include working meetings, study visits, exchanges of information and best practices, as well as opportunities to participate jointly in European and international programmes. The Memorandum has been signed for a five-year period.

Presentation of traditional Gailtaler Almkäse, Carinthia. Photo: NLW

The Slavsko Community is located in Stryi District, Lviv Region, in the Ukrainian Carpathians. It comprises Slavsko, which serves as the community’s administrative centre, and 15 villages. The area has significant tourism potential thanks to its mountain landscape, natural resources and Slavsko’s long history as one of Ukraine’s best-known ski destinations.

Today, the Slavsko Community is working to become a modern year-round tourism destination by developing infrastructure, supporting local entrepreneurship and creating new opportunities for local residents. One of the key development projects in the area is GORO Mountain Resort, a large-scale year-round mountain resort currently under development near the village of Volosianka.

The community is also expanding its international partnerships and cooperation with other mountain regions to exchange expertise in tourism, infrastructure, sustainable development and local governance.

Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Slavske, Ukraine. January 20, 2010 Photo: Haidamac / CC BY-SA 4.0