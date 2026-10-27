NovaPay increases volume of transfers by 36% in nine months of 2026, number by 12%

The volume of transfers through the international financial service NovaPay (trademark NovaPay) in January-September 2026 grew by 36% compared with the same period of 2025, to UAH 598.7 billion, the company said in a statement on Monday.

According to it, the number of transfers rose by 12%, to 388 million.

"The nine-month results confirm that our solutions are increasingly in demand and that customers are making more active use of digital financial tools. It is important for us not only to increase transaction volumes but also to constantly improve the customer experience, offering new opportunities and convenient solutions," NovaPay CEO Ihor Prykhodko is quoted as saying in the press release.

The financial service noted that in nine months of this year the company paid UAH 1.47 billion in taxes and fees, which is 32% more than in the same period last year.

As reported, in the first half of 2026 NovaPay increased the volume of transfers by 41% compared with the same period of 2025, to UAH 391 billion, while their number rose by 12%, to 258 million.

NovaPay was founded in 2001 as an international financial service that is part of the Nova group (Nova Poshta) and provides financial services online and offline at Nova Poshta branches. In 2023 it became the first non-bank financial institution in Ukraine to obtain an extended license from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), which made it possible to open accounts and issue cards, and at the end of last year it became the first non-bank to launch its own financial app with a wide range of financial services.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the company accounts for about 22.7% of the total volume of domestic money transfers.