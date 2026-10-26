Tax service advises gas producers to report export volumes of gas injected into storage for royalty administration

The State Tax Service (STS) recommends that gas-producing companies notify it in writing of the volumes of domestically produced gas exported after being injected into underground gas storage facilities (UGS).

According to a statement on the agency's Telegram channel, the information should be submitted together with monthly acts documenting the movement of natural gas in storage facilities. This will allow tax authorities to administer subsoil-use royalty payments without making additional requests to taxpayers.

The STS recalled that certain provisions of Ukraine's Tax Code exempt companies from paying royalties on extracted gas injected into UGS facilities until it is sold. The obligation to pay royalties resumes in the reporting period in which the gas is sold, with the amount due calculated based on the actual volume sold.

The procedure for exporting domestically produced gas was approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1251 of October 7, 2026.