Koretsky: Ukraine counts on mutual emergency energy assistance with Moldova if needed

Ukraine looks forward to developing cross-border energy ties with Moldova and providing mutual emergency assistance should the need arise, stated Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

"Russia uses energy as a weapon—this is nothing new. Therefore, we need to diversify our sources and routes, develop transport infrastructure, and provide mutual support, especially ahead of the heating season. I would also like to thank the Moldovan government for the 90% discount on the entry tariff for gas transit. Our gas storage facilities are also available, and Moldova is making use of them," Koretsky said during a joint briefing with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan in Kyiv on Monday, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He noted that, in the electricity sector, Ukraine is counting on the development of cross-border interconnections and mutual emergency assistance if necessary.

"Energy security was a key topic of our discussions. We need a resilient, interconnected energy system that is integrated with the European market. We want to expedite the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Moldelectrica and Ukrenergo, and also advance preparations for a second power transmission line circuit in the Dniester Delta, specifically at the Dniester Hydropower Plant. This connection could increase the capacity for electricity exchange by 500 MW. It is an important step toward strengthening the energy independence and security of both Moldova and Ukraine," the Moldovan Prime Minister stated.

Furthermore, according to him, the countries are also discussing deepening cooperation in the gas sector.