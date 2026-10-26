Ukraine opens 29 new export channels for agricultural products in 2026

Ukraine has agreed on 29 new export channels for agricultural products and animal feed in 13 countries and the European Union since the start of 2026, the highest annual total since at least 2022, the State Production and Consumer Service said on its website on Monday.

The new channels cover Europe, the Caucasus, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America, the agency said.

They include exports of flour to China, egg products to Vietnam and Egypt, milk and dairy products to Chile, and table eggs and fish products to Egypt.

Market access has also been agreed for meat and meat products, including beef to Iraq, Georgia and Côte d'Ivoire. Côte d'Ivoire has also approved imports of poultry meat. Algeria has opened its market to live cattle, while Egypt has approved imports of sheep. Moldova has authorized imports of live snails, snail caviar and certain categories of meat products.

For crop production, the European Union has approved imports of planting material for sour cherry and mahaleb cherry, their hybrids, and eight maple species.

In the animal feed sector, Ukraine has secured access for pet food to Egypt and South Korea, processed feed to Albania, and plant-based feed and animal by-products to Georgia.

The agency said it would continue working to expand access for Ukrainian products to international markets.

In 2025, Ukraine secured access to 22 new foreign markets for domestic exporters. China opened its market to peas and wild-caught seafood, India approved apple imports, and Canada approved imports of apples and table eggs. Albania opened its market to eggs for human consumption, Argentina to sunflower seeds, Kuwait to processed products, while Malaysia, Vietnam, Moldova and Chile approved imports of certain dairy products and animal feed.

Since 2022, Ukraine has opened 75 new markets, expanding access for agricultural products to 386 trade destinations, the agency said.