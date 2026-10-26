Ukraine asks Moldova to extend 50% rail transit discount into 2027

Ukraine has asked Moldova to extend a 50% discount on rail transit charges for Ukrainian cargo through Moldova for 2027, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports are intensifying. They are damaging our export flows and require reliable alternative routes. I thank the Moldovan government for providing Ukraine with a 50% discount on rail transit through Moldova," Koretsky said at a joint briefing with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan in Kyiv on Monday.

Cargo transportation through Moldova has increased significantly over the past eight months, with transit volumes tripling, Koretsky said.

"We have asked for these terms to be extended into 2027 to ensure predictable export flows for both Ukraine and Moldova. I believe this is mutually beneficial, bringing additional revenue to Moldova and further diversification for Ukraine," he said.

Ukraine has also proposed using Ukrainian locomotives and crews on the Oknytsia-Berești section to increase transit capacity, Koretsky said.

"We are also ready to share our Ukrainian railway's experience gained during the full-scale invasion, including the speed of recovery, response times and repairs," he said.

The two countries also intend to improve security at border crossing points.

"I welcome Moldova's readiness to introduce joint controls at two more crossing points. The temporary Yampil-Cosăuți bridge is useful to both countries. The main work is due to be completed by the end of the year," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

Tofan said the countries were working actively to develop road and rail corridors, European Solidarity Lanes, modernize border crossing points and expand joint border controls. These measures open up new opportunities for trade, investment and Ukraine's reconstruction, he said.

The sides are also discussing the situation on the Dniester River, including better coordination of water releases in view of inflows and the water needs of settlements downstream.

In August, Ukraine and Moldova agreed on a 50% discount on rail transit for Ukrainian cargo through the end of 2026.