Government extends 15% compensation for Ukrainian-made industrial equipment

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the partial compensation scheme for the cost of Ukrainian-made industrial machinery and equipment for another two years, until September 30, 2028.

The relevant resolution extends the experimental project developed by the Ministry of Economy as part of the Made in Ukraine state policy, the ministry said.

The program provides compensation of 15% of the purchase price of Ukrainian-made industrial machinery and equipment, excluding value-added tax (VAT).

"The 15% compensation program for machinery and equipment has already demonstrated its effectiveness, so it is important to ensure its continued operation. It allows businesses to reduce the cost of modernizing production, while Ukrainian machinery manufacturers receive new orders, increase production and invest in their own development," Deputy Economy Minister Vitaliy Kindrativ was quoted as saying.

The program has operated since September 2024 and covers equipment manufactured in Ukraine with a localization level of at least 40%.

As of May 2026, buyers had purchased 476 units of Ukrainian machinery and equipment worth nearly UAH 1.2 billion under the program. Total partial compensation amounted to UAH 148.8 million, according to the ministry.

A total of 29 Ukrainian banks participate in the program.

The Federation of Employers of Ukraine previously named the continuation of existing support programs under the Made in Ukraine platform among the key industrial policy challenges requiring urgent attention from the new prime minister and government.