Zelenskyy expects MFA, Energy Ministry to communicate on replenishing energy equipment reserves

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects timely communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, and other involved structures regarding the replenishment of equipment reserves needed to restore energy infrastructure following Russian strikes.

"Work is ongoing practically without interruption, and the created equipment reserves are being utilized. I am counting on timely and sufficient communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy, and other involved structures regarding the replenishment of these reserves," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, the situation regarding the restoration of the energy sector following Russian attacks was also discussed during a conference call. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported on operations in the regions.

Zelenskyy thanked repair crews and energy companies for fulfilling their assigned tasks.