Ukrainian regulator stalling EBRD-backed capital market plan – National Bank governor

Implementation of an integrated capital markets infrastructure model, developed jointly by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Ministry of Economy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is currently being held up by the position of the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said.

"We are being asked what is happening with the capital markets. We explain the capital markets infrastructure model that has been developed jointly by the NBU, the Ministry of Economy and the EBRD. Unfortunately, its implementation is currently being held up by the position of the head of the NSSMC," Pyshnyy said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine at the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Bangkok.

In the NBU governor's view, the proposed model takes the state's interests into account in building a vertically integrated system, and therefore confidence in it should not be undermined.

"The key idea is to bring the entire capital markets infrastructure chain together under a single holding company. The strategic investor in this infrastructure holding company should be an entity trusted by global private capital: Deutsche Börse, Euroclear, Clearstream… Naturally, it should be selected through a competitive process. But in the current circumstances, national security requirements must also be taken into account. Our model provides for all of this. So why is the process being held up?" Pyshnyy concluded.

As reported, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso expressed hope at the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group that Ukraine would pay greater attention to the capital market development project.

"Despite all the short-term challenges, we have indeed managed to move this process forward, and I hope this issue will soon become a priority," she said.

In July last year, a memorandum of understanding was signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the NBU, the NSSMC and the EBRD on supporting integrated capital markets infrastructure in Ukraine. Its signing was preceded by the Financial Stability Council's approval of a plan for the practical implementation of the target capital markets infrastructure model.

In early September 2025, the National Bank announced the launch of the memorandum's implementation. The first stage involved optimizing the ownership structure and corporate governance of the National Depository of Ukraine (NDU) by transferring management of the state-owned stake, previously managed by the NSSMC, to the NBU.

The next stage envisages the creation of a holding company involving a reputable international strategic investor selected through an open tender, an operator of trading and post-trading infrastructure, international financial institutions, local market participants, and the state and state-owned banks. The holding company, in turn, will establish a new stock exchange in Ukraine, which will become the majority owner of the Central Counterparty Clearing Institution, the Settlement Center (SC), replacing the National Bank in that role. In addition, the exchange will own a minority stake in the NDU, while the National Bank will hold a majority stake.

The final stage is to consolidate depository services under the NDU, which is to operate as a single central securities depository, by transferring to it the functions of recording and servicing the circulation of government bonds from the National Bank.

In early June this year, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill on establishing a capital markets infrastructure holding company with the participation of a foreign strategic investor. However, due to a change of government, the document was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada only on September 4. The NSSMC subsequently proposed substantial amendments to the government's bill, including tightening the conditions for attracting a foreign strategic investor.

In addition, an alternative bill (No. 16038-1) was registered on September 21. Its authors include 12 members of parliament, among them Serhiy Taruta, first deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada's economic committee; Andriy Nikolaienko, head of the capital markets subcommittee of the parliament's finance committee; Oleksandr Fediyenko, head of a subcommittee of the parliament's security committee; and Anton Yatsenko.