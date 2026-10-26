NovaPay Invest to acquire 100% of BTA Bank

NovaPay Invest LLC, established by Nova Group and Nova Poshta owners Vyacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk together with Supervisory Board Chairman Taras Kyrychenko, has notified the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) and BTA Bank of its intention to acquire 100% of the bank's shares.

According to a notice from NovaPay Invest published in the National Securities and Stock Market Commission's disclosure system on Friday, the company intends to acquire 20 million registered ordinary shares of BTA Bank, representing 100% of the total number of its ordinary shares.

As of the date of the notice, NovaPay and its affiliates do not own any shares in BTA Bank.

As reported, NovaPay filed an application with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) on June 24 seeking preliminary conclusions on whether it needed to obtain permission to acquire control of BTA Bank.

The company's press service declined to comment to Interfax-Ukraine on the preliminary conclusions issued by the AMCU.

As of early 2026, BTA Bank was 100% owned by Kenes Rakishev, a citizen of Kazakhstan. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of September 1, 2026, the financial institution ranked last, 59th, among Ukrainian banks by total assets, at UAH 338.49 million. The bank posted a profit of UAH 1 million in the first eight months of the year.

Klimov, Popereshniuk and Kyrychenko, who headed Pravex Bank for a long time, each hold a 33.33% stake in NovaPay Invest.

The founders of Nova Group, which is represented in the financial sector by NovaPay, announced plans to enter the banking market in March this year.

In June, Ekonomichna Pravda reported that Nova had signed a memorandum with BTA Bank on the future acquisition of the institution and the establishment of a financial inclusion bank on its basis.