Cabinet appoints Svyrydenko as rep to US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as its authorized representative to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF).

According to Directive No. 1116, dated October 23, the Cabinet of Ministers has recalled Yehor Perelyhin, former Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment, from his role as the Ukrainian government’s authorized representative to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (structured as a limited partnership). In his place, the Cabinet has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko, former Prime Minister, who currently serves as Vice-Rector for the Development of Business Education at the private institution Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) University to act as the authorized representative (with her consent).

The U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF) is a joint U.S.-Ukrainian investment fund, established via an intergovernmental agreement in May 2025 to mobilize capital and attract investment for the reconstruction, economic development, and strategic sectors of Ukraine. The Fund focuses, in particular, on projects that facilitate Ukraine’s recovery, strengthen supply chains, and bolster the overall economic security and prosperity of both Ukraine and the United States.

As previously reported, on October 13, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers accepted the resignation of Yehor Perelyhin from his position as Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment.

Yulia Svyrydenko served as Prime Minister for exactly one year, from July 2025 to July 2026. In September, she was appointed President of the KSE Business School.