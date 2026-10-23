PrivatBank launches Open Banking for retail and small business users

PrivatBank has launched an open banking service in its Privat24 app for individual customers and in the web version of Privat24 for Business for individual entrepreneurs, the financial institution's press service reported.

"For individuals, this will change the experience of using financial apps, since all accounts and personal finances will be brought together in one Privat24 app. For individual entrepreneurs, it offers an opportunity to simplify the tracking of operating expenses in Privat24 for Business," said Dmytro Musienko, a member of PrivatBank's management board responsible for retail banking.

With the service, users can, with their consent, add accounts from other banks, view balances and transaction histories, top up cards and make transfers. Individual entrepreneurs using Privat24 for Business can monitor transactions on their business accounts at other banks and make payments.

Currently, individual customers can link accounts from Universal Bank, including monobank, as well as FUIB, A-Bank and Globus Bank, to Privat24. In Privat24 for Business, users can link accounts from Universal Bank, including monobank.

The bank said the list of participating institutions would gradually expand as they integrate with open banking technology.

As reported, National Bank of Ukraine Resolution No. 80, which provides for authorized third-party service providers to access customer account information only with the customers' consent, took effect on August 1, 2025.

For the following 12 months, the regulator did not impose enforcement measures for violations of requirements concerning continuous access to accounts and the configuration of dedicated interfaces.

PrivatBank is Ukraine's largest bank. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the financial institution's total assets stood at UAH 983.82 billion as of September 1, 2026, accounting for 22.8% of the banking sector's total assets.

At the end of the first half of 2026, the bank had 18 million active individual customers, 13.7 million Privat24 users and 950,000 business customers.