Restaurant holding !Fest to open first Piana Vyshnia location in Germany in Dec

Restaurant holding !Fest is preparing to open the first location of its Piana Vyshnia (Drunken Cherry) chain in Germany in December, the holding's CEO and co-owner Andriy Khudo said.

"We are preparing to open the first Piana Vyshnia location in Germany... It is at 5 Rathausstraße, next to the TV tower, where lots of people walk around. And, of course, there are many Ukrainians in Germany, and in Berlin in particular, these days. Future customers come up to the door and try to open it by pulling the handle... So it is already a little 'tired'... But winter will come, and we plan to open our first business in Germany in December 2026, and the handle will work!" he said on LinkedIn.

The first Piana Vyshnia location opened in Lviv's Rynok Square in 2015. The chain currently has more than 70 locations in Ukraine and abroad, including in the United Kingdom, France, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Moldova.

The !Fest holding was founded in 2007. It develops a chain of creative restaurants, coffee shops and stores in Ukraine. Its owners are Andriy Khudo, Yuriy Nazaruk and Dmytro Herasymov.