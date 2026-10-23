PrivatBank allocates UAH 5 mln to rebuild Strazhesko Institute operating unit

PrivatBank will allocate UAH 5 million to purchase medical equipment to restore the operating unit of the M.D. Strazhesko Institute of Cardiology, which was destroyed in a Russian attack on October 20, the financial institution's press service reported.

"These UAH 5 million will go toward the urgent purchase of medical equipment so that doctors can return to the operating rooms as soon as possible and continue saving the lives of Ukrainians," said Olesia Zhulinska, head of public relations and communications at PrivatBank.

According to the bank, the institute's sixth floor was severely damaged in the attack, and the operating unit there was completely destroyed.

The funds will be provided through PrivatBank's charitable program, "Urgent Donation: Assistance to Hospitals and Medical Institutions in Ukraine."

This was the second attack on the Strazhesko Institute. In the fall of 2025, departments on the third through fifth floors were damaged. At that time, PrivatBank, together with charitable donations from its customers, allocated UAH 3 million to restore the operation of the operating rooms.

PrivatBank is Ukraine's largest bank. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the financial institution's total assets stood at UAH 983.82 billion as of September 1, 2026, accounting for 22.8% of the banking sector's total assets. In the first half of the year, the bank allocated UAH 357.88 million to charitable causes.