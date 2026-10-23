Ukraine hires Rothschild to advise on Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank privatization

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance, state-owned banks Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank, and N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited, part of the Rothschild & Co group, have signed three-party agreements to provide financial advisory services for preparations to sell the state-owned stakes in the two banks.

"Rothschild & Co was selected following a competitive selection process. Rothschild & Co will provide the services in a consortium with FinPoint, a Ukrainian investment banking company," the Finance Ministry said in a press release on its website on Friday.

Under the agreements, the adviser will provide comprehensive financial advice, including coordinating due diligence on the banks, among other things to determine the initial sale price; preparing information about the banks for potential investors and attracting investors; and assisting in organizing the tender for the sale of the share packages.

"Engaging an international financial adviser is an important step in implementing the strategy to reduce the state's share in the banking sector. Our task is to ensure a transparent, competitive process for selling the state-owned stakes in Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank, attract strategic investors and create conditions for the further development of these institutions," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was quoted as saying in the press release.

The banks will announce further steps in preparations for privatization on their official websites, the press release also said.

As reported, on October 1, 2025, the government adopted a resolution on preparations for the sale of the state-owned stakes in Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank. On October 29, it approved the procedure for engaging an adviser, and on March 31, 2026, it announced a competition to select one. The adviser's compensation will consist of a fixed fee and a success fee of up to 3% of the actual proceeds received by the state budget from the sale of the share packages. The government also established a commission to oversee the sale of state-owned stakes in the banks.

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited is a Rothschild & Co group company registered in England and Wales, with its head office in London. It specializes in financial advisory services, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions.

Rothschild & Co previously advised Ukraine on sovereign debt restructuring. Ukrzaliznytsia also hired the group this year to restructure its Eurobonds.

Ukraine has repeatedly undertaken commitments under programs with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to engage an adviser for the privatization of Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank. The first such engagement was planned by the end of September 2024, while the most recent commitment, under the new program, set a deadline of the end of July this year.

According to National Bank of Ukraine data, as of July 1, 2026, Ukrgasbank, with total assets of UAH 228.74 billion, ranked seventh, while Sense Bank, with UAH 157.73 billion in assets, ranked ninth among Ukraine's 59 banks.