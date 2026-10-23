Govt finalizes changes to reservation system – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has finalized changes to the mobilization system – a company's critical importance is now separated from its economic performance, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"The main goal is to establish fair and clear rules for everyone working on the home front, and above all for those fighting on the front lines. Every month, the number of reservations increases by tens of thousands. And the people who have been defending the country for five years must be able to return home from service. That is why we are making difficult but necessary decisions," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the first change involves separating a company's criticality from its economic performance.

"Sectors that actually contribute to defense and the economy – such as the defense industry, energy, communications, logistics, housing and communal services, and others – should be designated as critical. Nothing will change for them. At the same time, sectoral and regional criteria for criticality will be updated and monitored for abuse," he said.

The second change is that the maximum level of reservation – particularly for the energy sector and the defense industry – will no longer be 100%.

"Unconditional full exemption is unfair to those who serve and opens the door to abuse. There were companies created specifically to take advantage of the exemption, and it became a business," the prime minister said.

At the same time, Koretsky said the government will not relax the requirements for those who manufacture weapons or maintain critical infrastructure. Specifically, if a company needs to reserve more personnel to ensure uninterrupted operations, it will be able to submit a substantiated request to the Coordination Center.

The third change is that the Ministry of Defense is increasing penalties for evading military service.

"Fourth, we are developing a mechanism for 100% exemption from military service, provided that mobilization obligations are fulfilled. A company will be able to fully reserve its employees if it regularly and voluntarily enlists some of them for military service. It is essential that the individual knows where they are going and for how long. Their job and salary will be preserved," Koretsky said.

He said the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy will work out the details together with the business community.

"The government's goal is to approve a transparent and effective mechanism by December 1. This will give confidence to those on the front lines: rotation is possible, and others will take their place. And for those who are going to serve, it means they are going for a clearly defined period," the prime minister said.

He said the ultimate goal is to ensure that no one is left searching for anyone on the streets.

"These decisions do not mean that mobilization will be intensified tomorrow. They are needed first and foremost to bring order to the conscription process and root out abuses. At the same time, as a state and a society, we must be prepared for any turn of events, including an intensification of mobilization in Russia. We are waging a war for the survival of the state and our people. These decisions are not easy, but they must be made," the prime minister said.