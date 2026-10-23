Winter grain sowing in Ukraine reaches 75.4% of target, up 3.3% y-o-y

As of October 21, Ukrainian farmers had sown 3.9279 million hectares of winter grain crops, or 75.4% of the projected area, and 1.1207 million hectares of winter rapeseed, or 101.4% of the forecast area, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported on its website.

In particular, 3.5134 million hectares had been sown with wheat and triticale (a hybrid of wheat and rye), representing 77.4% of the forecast area; barley covered 343,800 hectares (57.9%), and rye 70,700 hectares (92.1%).

Grain crop sowings increased by 536,800 hectares over the past week, compared with an increase of 870,900 hectares the previous week and 925,700 hectares in the week before that.

Compared with the area sown with grain crops by the same date last year, at 3.8039 million hectares, this year's total is 3.3% higher. The area sown with wheat is up 2.0%, barley 14.5% and rye 17.8%.

As for winter rapeseed, the area sown this year is 8.8%, or 90,700 hectares, larger than last year's.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food specified that the leading regions in terms of winter grain crop sowing area are Mykolaiv region, with 462,000 hectares; Dnipropetrovsk region, with 399,000 hectares; and Kirovohrad region, with 348,000 hectares.