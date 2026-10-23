Ukrainian hryvnia drops to all-time low of 45.20/$1

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) set the official hryvnia exchange rate against the U.S. dollar for October 26 at UAH 45.2021 per $1, weakening by 15 kopiikas over the day and reaching a new all-time low.

The previous record low was recorded on October 14, 2026, at UAH 45.0802 per $1.

At the same time, the official hryvnia exchange rate against the euro weakened by 14 kopiikas over the day, to UAH 50.5766 per EUR 1.

Overall, since the beginning of 2026, the official hryvnia exchange rate against the U.S. dollar has weakened by 6.7%, compared with 0.8% for the whole of last year.

On the interbank market on October 23 (as of 3:00 p.m.), the hryvnia traded against the U.S. dollar at UAH 45.38/$1 bid and UAH 45.42/$1 ask.

As reported, on October 23 the reference hryvnia exchange rate against the U.S. dollar updated its historical low, reaching UAH 45.1604 per $1.