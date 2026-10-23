Canada extends anti-dumping duties on OCTG imports from seven countries, revokes measures on Ukraine

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has completed an expiry review and continued anti-dumping duties on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) imported from Taiwan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, while revoking the corresponding order against Ukraine.

According to steel industry portal SteelOrbis, the CITT found that allowing the measures to expire would likely cause injury to Canada's domestic industry in connection with imports from the seven countries, while such injury was unlikely in the case of imports from Ukraine.

The continued measures still do not apply to products exported by Hyundai Steel Company of South Korea and Borusan of Turkey.

The current anti-dumping duty on OCTG imports from the countries concerned is 37.4% of the export price for exporters for which specific normal values have not been established.