Ukraine plans UAH 22.5 bln in state support for Ukrzaliznytsia in 2027 budget draft - Finance Ministry

Ukraine's current draft state budget for 2027 provides for around UAH 22.5 billion in support for national railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia, compared with UAH 28.5 billion in 2026 and UAH 17 billion in 2025, Deputy Finance Minister Oleksandr Kava said.

"The draft budget for 2027, which is already before parliament, provides for UAH 22.5 billion," Kava said at the VIII International Conference on Rolling Stock Production, Operation and Repair, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

He recalled that in 2026 the government was applying for the first time a public service obligation (PSO) mechanism for long-distance passenger rail services, allocating UAH 16 billion for the purpose.

According to Kava, the programme is expected to continue in 2027. "These funds are already included in the draft budget," he said.

The deputy finance minister also expressed hope that a bill governing the PSO mechanism would be adopted next year, allowing the government to continue using it.

As reported during the company's stress testing as part of preparations for the 2027 draft state budget, Ukrzaliznytsia is expected to post a loss in 2026 under all scenarios. Under the baseline and positive scenarios, however, the company could return to profitability as early as 2027, while under the negative scenario profitability is not expected until 2029.

In 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia's revenue fell 1.2% to UAH 104.8 billion, EBITDA declined 17.2% to UAH 10.1 billion, and its net loss widened from UAH 2.7 billion to UAH 7.6 billion.

The company also saw a significant deterioration in liquidity. Its current ratio fell from 1.56 to 0.54 and its quick ratio from 0.91 to 0.27, while its debt-to-EBITDA ratio rose from 7.54 to 11.80 and its debt service coverage ratio declined from 0.18 to 0.11.

In January 2026, Ukrzaliznytsia declined to make USD 45 million in coupon payments on its 2026 Eurobonds carrying an 8.25% rate and totalling USD 703.2 million, and its 2028 Eurobonds carrying a 7.875% rate and totalling USD 351.9 million. The company said it intended to begin a comprehensive restructuring of its bond liabilities with the involvement of financial and legal advisers.