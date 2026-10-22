Reducing tobacco shadow market and increasing budget revenues are key KPIs for formalization - Philip Morris

The key indicators of the effectiveness of government measures to bring the economy out of the shadow should be a real reduction in the illicit tobacco market, a return of sales to the legal sector and an increase in tax revenues, Mykhailo Poliakov, deputy general director for corporate affairs at Philip Morris Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine.

Commenting on a meeting of the Interdepartmental Working Group on bringing the economy out of the shadow, he said the company welcomed the government's intention to step up the fight against illicit tobacco trade, as the market situation required urgent and systematic action.

"According to the latest study by Kantar Ukraine, the share of illicit tobacco products has risen to 21.6%, while annual state budget losses due to unpaid taxes are estimated at more than UAH 36 billion. The situation in the e-cigarette market is no less critical, with more than 93% of products effectively operating in the shadow economy, according to Kantar Ukraine's study," Poliakov said.

He stressed that the company expected the government's stated priorities to be backed by concrete action and measurable results that would have a tangible effect for the state and legitimate businesses.

As reported earlier, a meeting of the Interdepartmental Working Group on bringing the economy out of the shadow was held under the chairmanship of Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, at which its membership was updated and key priorities were set. The meeting emphasized the need to move from isolated responses to systemic solutions and identify their fiscal impact.

In efforts to combat the illicit tobacco market, the focus was placed on systematic analytical work and stronger enforcement against illegal production and movement of tobacco products across the customs border.

Following the meeting, Koretsky said the government's immediate measures would include work on taxation of e-cigarettes and liquids for them, combating smuggling and eliminating tax evasion schemes. The government would also focus on fraud in the gambling business, strengthen oversight of the targeted use of humanitarian aid and introduce electronic document management. Responsible officials and deadlines have been assigned for each area, with progress reports to be submitted monthly.