Naftogaz has 24 scenarios for getting through winter, company chief says

Naftogaz Group has prepared 24 scenarios for navigating the 2026/2027 autumn-winter period, taking into account Russian attacks on gas infrastructure, temperature conditions and domestic gas production, Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Fedorenko said.

"We have calculated 24 scenarios for getting through the winter, taking into account the intensity of Russian attacks, temperature conditions and our own gas production volumes. We have solutions and a defined action plan for every scenario," Fedorenko wrote on Facebook on Thursday after an online briefing with Ukrainian ambassadors attended by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

He stressed the importance of intensifying work with international partners in several areas: restoring damaged infrastructure, strengthening protection of energy facilities, supplying critical equipment and specialized machinery, and securing financial instruments to contract additional gas volumes in advance.

Fedorenko added that Naftogaz had a successful example of cooperation with Norway, which provided substantial grant assistance for purchasing additional gas. The company continues to work with international partners to secure additional resources for infrastructure protection and restoration.

As reported, Naftogaz Group received a EUR 270 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in April 2025 to purchase gas, backed by a state guarantee. Norway supplemented the loan with a EUR 139 million grant. In August, the Norwegian government allocated NOK 1 billion ($98.3 million) to Ukraine for natural gas purchases. In February 2026, Naftogaz and the EBRD signed an agreement for an EUR 85 million grant from the Norwegian government.