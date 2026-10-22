JYSK store at Kyiv's Pochaina district completely destroyed

A JYSK store in the Pochaina district was destroyed in a Russian attack on Thursday. No one was injured, JYSK Ukraine Country Director Yevhen Ivanytsia said.

"Unfortunately, another JYSK store in the Pochaina district was destroyed this morning during a massive missile attack on Kyiv. The store burned to the ground," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Among the positive developments, he said, was that neither employees nor customers had been injured.

"All customer orders will be delivered. All employees will keep their jobs and continue working at other stores in the chain. We continue to grow: today we will sign one new lease agreement, and tomorrow another," Ivanytsia said.

As reported, the Epicentr hypermarket and Retail Park Pochaina were damaged in a Russian attack on the capital overnight into Thursday. The most extensive damage was sustained by the premises of JYSK, Puma, Colin's and Nova Poshta stores, as well as the office of Nhood Ukraine, the retail park's management company.