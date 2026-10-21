Budget committee recommends 2027 state budget for first reading with 90 conclusions

The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee has considered 5,236 amendments submitted by lawmakers to the government’s draft 2027 state budget and incorporated 90 budget conclusions, including instructions for the government to consider increasing military personnel pay and to prohibit funding the National Cashback programme from the UAH 9.4 billion budget programme for supporting industrial development and entrepreneurship.

"We expect the draft state budget to be considered at first reading around October 28," committee chair Roksolana Pidlasa wrote on Facebook following a nine-hour committee meeting on Wednesday.

In the defense sector, the government is also to consider before the second reading doubling the volume of state guarantees for defense industry enterprises to UAH 60 billion, increasing spending on the construction and purchase of housing for Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, and establishing a new subvention for local budgets to fund centers preparing citizens for national resistance, she said.

In education and science, the committee proposed allocating nearly an additional UAH 27 million to pay teachers administering the National Multisubject Test and transferring the remaining balance of the education subvention to the Education Ministry's special fund for urgent educational needs during the year. It also instructed the government to consider increasing subventions to local budgets for workshops at vocational and professional pre-higher education institutions, shelters at schools and kindergartens, and energy independence at educational institutions. Other proposals include increasing funding for research at National Academy of Sciences institutions by UAH 700 million, allocating an additional UAH 10 million to the Ukrainian Leadership Academy, and finding funding for a pilot reform of teacher remuneration.

In healthcare, the committee proposed an additional UAH 150 million to purchase medicines for autoimmune diseases of the nervous system and neuromuscular diseases. It also called for funding to be found for medicines for patients with achondroplasia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, medical equipment for Feofaniya Clinical Hospital, and osseointegrative prosthetics for veterans.

Regarding local budgets and regional development, the government is to consider, as in previous years, allocating 4% of personal income tax revenues, excluding military personnel's personal income tax, to community budgets and balancing the resulting change, which would reduce state budget revenues by UAH 18.2 billion. The committee also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to consider retaining reverse subsidies from local budgets, which would entail a further UAH 19.2 billion in state budget revenue losses, and increasing funding for the State Fund for Regional Development by at least UAH 2 billion.

The committee also recommended that the government use State Statistics Service data on the resident population of communities, rather than data from the State Migration Service, when calculating horizontal equalization indicators for 2027, and use Social Policy Ministry data on internally displaced people. Other proposals include adding UAH 118 million to the subvention for local budgets to fund district councils' responsibilities, increasing compensation for destroyed housing, and finding resources to complete education and healthcare projects launched in previous years with funding from the fund for eliminating the consequences of armed aggression.

To support the economy, the committee proposed allocating an additional UAH 100 million for humanitarian demining, reviewing the case for continuing the National Cashback programme with public funds, and allowing starting prices at large-scale privatization auctions to be reduced in 2027 to facilitate the sale of loss-making assets such as the Odesa Port Plant and Sumykhimprom.

Other proposals in this area include increasing compensation to agricultural producers for the construction or reconstruction of livestock farms for cattle, goats and sheep, and milk-processing facilities, from 50% to 75% of costs. The government is also to consider support for producers in areas where hostilities have made farming risky, as well as launching a new state support programme to transport agricultural products from frontline areas to safer regions.

The committee also proposed compensating charterers, operators and owners of vessels for war-related damage and increasing the war-risk insurance programme, which currently has just UAH 1 billion allocated from the general fund.

"In social protection, among the measures we consider realistic, we are instructing the government to inventory legislative acts that use the subsistence minimum and minimum wage to calculate components of remuneration, fines and other payments. This is needed to decouple all payments from the subsistence minimum and minimum wage and make it possible to bring these amounts into line with reality," Pidlasa said.

In public administration, the government has been instructed to consider increasing funding for the Foreign Ministry's overseas diplomatic missions and allocating funds to the customs service to repair scanners, she added.

As reported, the government's draft 2027 state budget envisages revenues of UAH 5.65 trillion, up UAH 452.1 billion, or 8.7%, from the 2026 budget plan. Total expenditures are proposed at UAH 7.27 trillion, up UAH 864.9 billion, or 13.5%, from the 2026 state budget.