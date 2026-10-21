Women entrepreneurs in frontline regions receive nearly UAH 20 mln in grants under Oschadbank initiative

KYIV. Oct 21 (Energy Reform) - The Move Forward programme, which provides grants and consulting to microenterprises and is funded by the German government and jointly implemented by GIZ and the National Development Institution (NDI), has provided nearly UAH 20 million to 51 women entrepreneurs in frontline regions to develop their businesses, NDI First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Valeriy Maiboroda said.

"The programme launched in May 2026. We received nearly 500 applications from women entrepreneurs in frontline regions. We selected 51 winners and provided almost UAH 20 million in funding," Maiboroda said at a presentation in Kyiv of Oschadbank's Women's Business initiative, launched jointly with international partners. The event took place at the OschadBusiness Hub.

Maiboroda said that 71% of the projects supported were aimed at improving energy resilience.

"I'm glad we managed to support our women entrepreneurs ahead of winter in equipping their businesses for energy resilience, including through energy storage systems and energy-efficient equipment," he said.

In addition to financial support, the selected entrepreneurs received individual consultations from NDI and Oschadbank, including assistance with developing business plans and other necessary tools.

As reported, Oschadbank's Women's Business initiative to support women entrepreneurs envisages approximately EUR 2 million in grants, alongside preferential lending and training.

Other partners in the initiative include Prosper Global, the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Germany's German Sparkassenstiftung for International Cooperation (DSIK), and the Move Forward programme for grants and consulting to microenterprises, funded by the German government and jointly implemented by GIZ and NDI.