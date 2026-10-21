MasterZoo invests over $130,000 in website upgrade, mobile app development

Ukrainian pet store chain MasterZoo has launched an upgraded online store at masterzoo.ua and its first mobile app, investing $100,000 in the website upgrade and more than $30,000 in app development, the company’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are investing in building a digital ecosystem that will meet pet owners' varied needs, from regular purchases to discovering new products and getting professional advice. At the same time, we recognize the specifics of pet retail. In some categories, pet owners need to see products in person, try clothing or accessories on their pets, or receive in-person consultations. Our task is therefore not to pit online against offline, but to combine their advantages and create a seamless customer experience. For us, investment in technology is a strategic investment in MasterZoo's future," MasterZoo CEO Oksana Kyrychenko said.

The new platform offers product recommendations based on a pet's species and breed, expanded customer account features, an auto-subscription service offering a 10% discount on repeat orders, and other personalized offers. The upgraded platform lists more than 18,000 SKUs from over 350 brands. The mobile app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play.

The chain is developing an omnichannel model in which physical pet stores and digital services complement each other. Its more than 200 stores in 40 cities are gradually becoming part of its e-commerce infrastructure, serving as pickup and product reservation points. In the future, some stores are expected to function as "dark stores" for picking and dispatching online orders through postal operators or MasterZoo's own delivery service.

MasterZoo aims to make shopping convenient and personalized regardless of how customers interact with the brand. Online sales accounted for an average of 15% of the company's total sales in 2024, rising to 18% in 2025 and reaching 25% in 2026.

Company data show that customers increasingly combine online and offline channels. One in three to four buyers of dry pet food already uses multiple sales channels. The average online order value is 2.5 times the average purchase value at physical stores, while the lifetime value (LTV) of omnichannel customers is almost four times that of customers who shop exclusively at physical locations.

Pickup plays an important role in this model, accounting for about 35% of all MasterZoo online orders. More than 40% of pickup orders are placed in Kyiv. Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro and Odesa follow in terms of order volume.

"We see the habits of Ukrainian pet owners changing. Online shopping is becoming increasingly common not only in major cities but also in smaller communities. The share of orders from outside regional centers has increased from 26.4% to 29.7%, while the number of orders delivered by MasterZoo's own courier service has nearly tripled in a year, rising 182%. Delivery preferences also vary by location. In smaller communities, Nova Poshta handles about 80% of orders, compared with 39% in Kyiv. That is why our goal is not simply to develop an online store, but to create a flexible system that allows every customer to choose the most convenient way to shop and receive products, regardless of where they live," MasterZoo e-commerce director Alisa Dashevska said.

MasterZoo, operated by Petmaster LLC, is Ukraine's largest pet retail chain, with more than 200 stores in 40 cities and 19 grooming salons in seven cities. The chain has opened 15 new stores in 2026, including in Pryluky and Kamianets-Podilskyi, where it had not previously operated. MasterZoo is part of the Ukrainian family-owned Suziria Group. Its range includes more than 18,000 SKUs from over 350 brands.

According to Opendatabot, Petmaster LLC's revenue increased by 18.81% to UAH 2.282 billion in 2025, while net profit fell by 24% to UAH 6.256 million from UAH 8.234 million in 2024.