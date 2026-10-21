Oschadbank partners to provide EUR 2 mln in grants for women-owned businesses

International partners in the Zhinoche Sprava (Women's Business) initiative launched by Oschadbank plan to provide approximately EUR 2 million in grants to support women-owned businesses, alongside preferential lending and training, Oschadbank board member responsible for micro, small and medium-sized businesses Natalia Butkova-Vitvitska said.

"Women's businesses are no longer a niche but a powerful driver of the economy. We see enormous potential and a readiness among women entrepreneurs to develop and scale up their businesses. Approximately 5,000 women will be able to participate in the initiative and receive business support. The comprehensive project includes a grant component worth approximately EUR 2 million," Butkova-Vitvitska said at the presentation of the initiative at OschadBusiness Hub in Kyiv.

The bank aims to help women entrepreneurs move from resilience to confident growth by combining financing with guarantees, grants, training and expert support, she said.

"We are sincerely grateful to our partners for their strong confidence in Oschadbank, as this synergy makes projects of this scale possible. For our part, we will contribute all the capabilities and instruments available to us," Butkova-Vitvitska said.

The initiative's partners include Prosper Global, the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), German Sparkassenstiftung for International Cooperation (DSIK), and the Moving Forward programme, which provides grants and consulting to microenterprises and is funded by the German government and jointly implemented by GIZ and the National Development Institution (NUR).

Oschadbank is participating in the programme by providing preferential loans available to women-owned businesses, including startups, Butkova-Vitvitska said.

The EBRD is providing grant support of nearly UAH 80 million through cashback equivalent to 30% of a loan. Prosper Global offers cashback of up to 50% of a loan, while DSIK offers cashback of 30-50%. EFSE and Civitta Ukraine plan to provide business development training to 2,000 women, while GIZ and NUR offer grants under various programme categories, she said.

The programmes are scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, Butkova-Vitvitska said.

Women account for 43% of Oschadbank's micro, small and medium-sized business customers, according to the bank. In the first eight months of 2026, women accounted for 55% of all new customers in this segment, representing more than 10,000 new women entrepreneurs.