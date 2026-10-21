EIB Group provides Ukraine with EUR 60 mln to modernize border infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is providing EUR 60 million in financing to Ukraine to modernize checkpoints on the country's western border, the EIB press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine's border crossing points are gateways to the EU, connecting businesses, people and markets. Removing each bottleneck means faster freight deliveries, stronger supply chains and greater opportunities for Ukrainian businesses. These investments are aimed at strengthening Ukraine's economic resilience and bringing it closer to the EU," EIB Vice President Karl Nehammer said, announcing the signing of the loan agreement during his visit to Ukraine.

The EIB Group funding will be used to equip terminals and buildings, including waiting areas, service and sanitary facilities and canopies, improve access roads, and purchase equipment and software for customs control at Ukraine's borders with the European Union and Moldova. The project is expected to increase capacity, reduce trade costs and facilitate the safe movement of goods and people between Ukraine, the EU and Moldova.

The EIB Group is providing the financing as a loan to the Ukrainian government through the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

"Modernizing the infrastructure at our border checkpoints is a priority. With financing from the EIB Group, we will increase capacity, reduce delays and strengthen key logistics routes connecting Ukraine with the EU and Moldova. These investments will contribute to our economic recovery and further integration into the European transport network," Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Mykola Kalashnyk said.

The project is the first under the Security and Connectivity Initiative launched by the EIB, the European Commission and the Ukrainian government. The initiative aims to accelerate Ukraine's strategic investments in transport, energy and digital infrastructure, ensuring reliable and efficient connections between Ukraine and the EU.

The loan announced on Tuesday is part of coordinated efforts under the Team Europe approach. The European Commission is providing a guarantee for EIB Group financing under the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF).

The EUR 60 million loan is also expected to be supplemented by a EUR 6 million EU investment grant and EUR 2.5 million in EU technical assistance to support project implementation.

The planned modernization of Ukrainian border checkpoints concerns roads forming part of the European Union's priority Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine will implement the project.

The EIB Group has operated in Ukraine since 2007. Following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, it significantly increased financial support for the country's resilience and modernization. Since then, EIB financing for Ukraine has exceeded EUR 4.5 billion.

Through the EU for Ukraine (EU4U) initiative and its key role in implementing a dedicated component of the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is committed to scaling up and accelerating its activities. This is in line with the mandate set by EU leaders and is being carried out in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, EU member states and international partners.