Warsaw Stock Exchange suspends trading in IMC shares following 17.7% drop

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) suspended trading in shares of Ukrainian agricultural holding IMC (Industrial Milk Company) on Wednesday after its share price plunged 17.71% from the start of the day to PLN 22.30 per share.

As reported, the WSE had also suspended trading in shares of another Ukrainian agricultural holding, Astarta, Ukraine's largest sugar producer, the previous day after its share price fell 19.14%.

According to exchange data, IMC shares were last this cheap last year, whereas in May this year their price even exceeded PLN 41.5.

According to the exchange, 127 transactions involving 10,950 IMC shares worth PLN 0.28 million had been completed before trading was suspended. The average daily trading volume over the past year was about 2,000 shares.

Astarta shares fell 10.59% from the start of trading on Wednesday, while shares of agricultural holdings Agrotone and KSG Agro declined by 2.34% and 5.39%, respectively. Milkiland shares, however, rose 0.30%.

Meanwhile, on the London Stock Exchange, shares of MHP, Ukraine's largest chicken meat producer and an agricultural holding, rose 7.45% from the start of trading on Wednesday after falling 7.94% on Tuesday.

IMC is an integrated group of companies operating in the Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions of northern and central Ukraine, with activities in crop production, grain elevators and storage facilities. It has a land bank of 115,000 hectares and storage capacity of 554,000 tonnes. In 2025, it produced 838,000 tonnes of grain and oilseeds.

In the first half of this year, IMC posted a net profit of $34.28 million, down 33% from the first half of 2025, while EBITDA fell 22% to $50.23 million. At the same time, the company's consolidated revenue in the first half of 2026 increased 6% to $88.88 million.

Corn sales accounted for the largest share of revenue, at 98.1%, compared with 97.8% in the first half of last year.

At the current WSE share price, IMC's market capitalization is PLN 791.66 million ($203.5 million at the current exchange rate).