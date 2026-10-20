Ukraine, EIB review EUR 275 mln investment to boost Ukrenergo substation resilience

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal and European Investment Bank (EIB) Group Vice President Karl Nehammer discussed strengthening the resilience of Ukraine's energy system and attracting new investment during a meeting in Kyiv.

"One of our priorities is a new investment project for NPC Ukrenergo worth up to EUR 275 million. It foresees strengthening the resilience of critical substations," Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The parties also separately discussed additional physical protection for energy infrastructure and coordinated efforts to secure financial support involving the EIB, the EU and international partners.

"Another important area is the financial stability of the energy sector, including putting the electricity balancing market on a sound footing. We are working on systemic solutions jointly with the EIB, the EBRD and the European Commission," the first deputy prime minister said.

In addition, Shmyhal and Nehammer discussed the development of cross-border electricity interconnections with the EU, including one of the key projects: construction of the 400-kV Artsyz–Isaccea power line between Ukraine and Romania.

The current joint portfolio with the EIB in the energy sector includes seven projects with a total value of about EUR 1.26 billion. These projects cover the restoration and modernization of power grids, physical protection of energy facilities, restoration of hydropower facilities and ensuring stable gas supplies.