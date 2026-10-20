Moody's rates Mavka Finance bonds 'Aa3' in Ukrenergo debt restructuring

On October 16, Moody's Ratings assigned an "Aa3" rating with a stable outlook to $494.75 million in Reconstruction Notes bearing an interest rate of 7.297% and maturing in 2041, issued by Mavka Finance DAC and protected by political risk insurance provided by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The agency said that the issuer was established as part of the restructuring of NPC Ukrenergo's $825 million government-guaranteed green bonds bearing an interest rate of 6.875%, which, following the previous restructuring, were due to mature in November 2028.

As part of the debt transaction, Ukrenergo used funds received by Mavka Finance from the placement of the Reconstruction Notes to buy back some of its bonds and transfer them to Mavka Finance, while the remaining bonds were exchanged for new unsecured bonds worth $395 million, bearing interest at 8.5% per year and maturing in 2031.

Part of the proceeds from the Reconstruction Notes was also used to establish reserves, including an Interest Pre-Funding Amount covering two years in advance, $4 million for arbitration expenses, fees for FVA and PVA, and an expense buffer. In addition, Mavka Finance paid transaction expenses and other costs on behalf of Ukrenergo.

The agency noted that the DFC, established by the U.S. government, which has an "Aa1" rating with a stable outlook, had agreed to provide a political risk insurance policy (PRI policy) in favor of Mavka Finance. The policy provides protection in cases involving the non-enforcement of an arbitration award or denial of recourse with respect to the Ukrenergo bonds transferred to the special-purpose vehicle (SPV) and Ukraine's sovereign guarantee.

Moody's explained the two-notch difference between the final rating and the U.S. government's rating by noting that, although the PRI policy supports credit quality by significantly increasing the creditor's expected recovery, it does not guarantee that Ukrenergo or Ukraine will make payments to Mavka Finance under the Ukrenergo bonds. Nor does it provide, directly or indirectly, an unconditional guarantee from the DFC that these payment obligations will be fulfilled.

The agency specified that the documentation governing the DFC's PRI policy is subject to New York law, while the Reconstruction Notes agreement, the Ukrenergo bonds agreement, and the sovereign guarantee are governed by English law.

On October 16, NPC Ukrenergo announced the successful completion of the restructuring of its green eurobonds issued in 2021. The transaction was supported by holders of 97.49% of the eurobonds.

"The main result is savings of approximately $135 million, which will be directed toward restoring power grids damaged by Russian attacks and improving the resilience of Ukraine's power system," First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said, adding that the restructuring would also minimize the burden on Ukrenergo's electricity transmission tariff.