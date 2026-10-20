Ukraine's PrivatBank joins state program for distributed generation

Ukraine state-owned PrivatBank has decided to join the state program providing partial compensation for interest rates on loans to medium-sized and large businesses for projects involving distributed generation, infrastructure restoration, and the development of the processing industry, the financial institution's press service said Tuesday.

Under the program's terms, the state will compensate 5.5 percentage points of the bank's base annual interest rate, which is capped at 18%. Loan amounts range from UAH 100 million to UAH 1 billion, while the minimum financing amount for companies operating in areas of active or possible hostilities has been reduced to UAH 30 million.

"We are already ready to consider applications from potential participants seeking to implement such projects," said Yevhen Zaihraiev, a member of PrivatBank's board responsible for corporate banking and small and medium-sized businesses.

Funds under the program may be allocated to distributed generation projects, measures to improve the resilience of fuel infrastructure, and the construction and restoration of damaged or destroyed power generation facilities, fuel and warehousing logistics infrastructure, as well as fixed assets at processing enterprises.

The program also provides for financing investment projects in the processing industry and working capital for wholesale and retail businesses to restore and replenish inventories lost or damaged as a result of the war.

The bank said the financing terms allow for payment deferrals of up to one year and a fee of up to 1%. Applications for loans can be submitted until May 15, 2027.

The state program was introduced by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 594 dated April 29, 2026. Initially, it focused on distributed generation projects, but in September, amid intensified Russian attacks, the government expanded its terms and eligible financing areas.

PrivatBank is Ukraine's largest bank. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the financial institution's total assets amounted to UAH 983.82 billion as of September 1, 2026, accounting for 22.8% of the banking system's total assets. The bank's loan portfolio grew by 29.2% over the first eight months of the year, reaching UAH 212.66 billion.