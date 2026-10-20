Galnaftogas approves UAH 3.1 bln dividend for 2023

JSC Concern Galnaftogaz, which operates the OKKO gas station network, one of the largest in Ukraine, will pay UAH 3.1 billion in dividends based on its 2023 results, according to a disclosure published in the SMIDA information disclosure system.

"The total amount of dividends payable is UAH 3,100,000,000.00. The dividend per share is UAH 0.158758424," the statement said.

The company's general meeting of shareholders made the decision on October 9.

The dividends, which are to be paid directly to shareholders, will be distributed from November 6, 2026, through April 6, 2027, inclusive.

As reported, the general meeting of shareholders of JSC Concern Galnaftogaz decided to allocate UAH 1.26 billion in dividends based on its 2024 results, representing most of its net profit of UAH 1.4 billion for that year. Another UAH 0.17 billion was to remain undistributed and at the company's disposal. The dividend per share amounted to UAH 0.064.

Later, Vasyl Danyliak, CEO of the OKKO Group of Companies, said that OKKO would direct its UAH 1.26 billion in dividends for 2024 toward new investment projects in the energy and agricultural sectors.

OKKO Group brings together more than 10 businesses operating in various sectors, including manufacturing, trade, construction, insurance, services, and other activities. The group's flagship company is Concern Galnaftogaz, which operates one of Ukraine's largest gas station networks under the OKKO brand, comprising nearly 400 filling station complexes.

Vitaliy Antonov is the group's founder and ultimate beneficial owner.