Ukrnafta targets 100,000 tonnes oil boost via reservoir pressure support

JSC Ukrnafta is developing reservoir pressure maintenance systems to improve the efficiency of oil field development, the company said Tuesday.

"For fields that have been in operation for a long time and account for a significant share of Ukrnafta's assets, reservoir energy management is one of the key technological areas," the company explained.

During operation, reservoir pressure naturally declines. At the same time, reservoir pressure maintenance (RPM) technologies make it possible to manage this process by injecting water, gas, and other environmentally safe agents. This helps maintain reservoir energy, improve the displacement of oil toward wells, and increase the oil recovery factor.

"For Ukrnafta, this is part of the systematic technological modernization of field development. Our task is to manage processes within the reservoir more precisely and make more efficient use of the potential of our existing resource base," Ukrnafta Board Chairman Bohdan Kukura said.

RPM is currently used at 19 of the company's fields. From December 2022 through September 2026, the team conducted a comprehensive analysis of this area at 16 fields. Modern injection metering equipment was installed at five of them, while flow-diverting compositions were applied in five injection wells at three other fields.

"The practical effect of the optimization carried out during this period amounted to an additional 7,200 metric tons of oil produced," Kukura added.

The next stage involves implementing more sophisticated technological solutions. By 2030, the company plans to implement three key projects: establish an RPM system at one of its most promising fields, expand an existing system at another, and introduce polymer flooding at one of its operating production sites.

According to the company's estimates, the combined effect of these projects could amount to approximately 100,000 metric tons of additional oil recovered over the five years following their implementation.

JSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer, operating across the full range of upstream activities, including exploration, oil and gas production, and oilfield services. It also operates UKRNAFTA, Ukraine's largest network of gas station complexes.

The company produces hydrocarbons from 1,789 oil wells and 167 gas wells.

Ukrnafta's shareholders are NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. The company has been under state management since 2022 and is undergoing a large-scale business transformation.

At the end of 2025, Ukrnafta ranked first in the extractive industry, with revenue of UAH 99.6 billion, according to Opendatabot's Index of Best Companies.

The UKRNAFTA gas station network is Ukraine's largest, comprising approximately 650 filling station complexes and ranking among the country's top three operators by fuel sales volume. The UKRNAFTA brand brings together networks that previously operated under the Glusco, Shell, and U.Go brands.