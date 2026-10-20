Ukraine antitrust body clears MetLife's acquisition of Polish PZU unit

On Tuesday, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) approved the acquisition of PJSC MetLife, the leader in Ukraine's life insurance market, by Poland's Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń S.A. (PZU, Warsaw), Poland's largest insurance company and one of the largest financial institutions in Central and Eastern Europe.

The AMCU said on its website that it had also approved certain provisions of the sale and purchase agreement signed by PZU on April 30 this year with the seller, Switzerland-based MetLife Global Holding Company II GmbH. These provisions concern agreed actions in the form of non-compete and employee non-solicitation clauses for a period of three years.

As reported, the PZU Group entered into a conditional agreement with MetLife Global Holding in May 2026 to acquire 100% of MetLife's shares. In a subsequent report to the Warsaw Stock Exchange, PZU stated that the transaction was scheduled to close in late 2026 or early 2027, as it also requires approval from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The company emphasized that the transaction would strengthen the PZU Group's position in Central and Eastern Europe, expand its scale of operations in the life insurance segment, and align with its strategy of building a regional market leader. It was also noted that the investment is insured by KUKE, part of the PFR Group, providing protection against the adverse consequences of a potential deterioration in the military or political situation.

PZU already owns three companies in Ukraine: PZU Ukraine, PZU Ukraine Life, and SOS Services Ukraine. As of June 30, 2026, their combined net assets amounted to PLN 14 million (UAH 161.9 million), compared with PLN 38 million at the end of last year. The combined assets of PZU Ukraine and PZU Ukraine Life totaled PLN 458 million (UAH 5.2972 billion), compared with PLN 429 million at the end of last year.

MetLife PJSC has operated in Ukraine since 2002 and is the leader in the country's life insurance market. In the first half of 2026, the company collected UAH 1.599 billion in insurance premiums, up 11.4% from the same period a year earlier.