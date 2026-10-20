Ukrainian diesel and gas prices rise UAH 1–3.5/l

Prices for both types of diesel fuel, as well as autogas, continue to rise, according to monitoring of several gas station networks conducted by the EnergoReforma online portal since February 2026.

According to the monitoring data, as of October 20, diesel and premium diesel prices had increased by UAH 1-3 per liter compared with October 16, while autogas had become UAH 1.6-3.5 per liter more expensive. Meanwhile, the price of regular diesel at state-owned UKRNAFTA reached UAH 99.9 per liter.

Gasoline prices have remained largely stable for several weeks.

As reported, on September 21, SOCAR became the first gas station chain to "let go" of diesel prices, raising them to UAH 103 per liter for regular diesel and UAH 104 per liter for premium diesel.

On September 25, WOG and OKKO raised the price of premium diesel above UAH 100 per liter, from UAH 99.9 to UAH 102.9, while the price of regular diesel remained at UAH 99.9 per liter.

Prime Group founder and CEO Dmytro Leushkin explained at the time that diesel prices should have exceeded UAH 100 per liter several days earlier, but the government had made an unofficial request to keep them in check.

On October 15, several gas station chains raised the price of regular diesel above UAH 100 per liter, after holding it at UAH 99.9 per liter for an extended period. A notable development that day was that state-owned UKRNAFTA, which serves as a kind of price regulator, set the price of premium diesel at UAH 100.9 per liter.

Meanwhile, autogas prices rose again at almost all the networks surveyed, by between UAH 0.6 and UAH 2 per liter.

Several days earlier, Serhiy Kuyun, director of consulting group A-95, had forecast that autogas prices would rise by about 10% over the following 7-10 days due to higher global prices.

He also drew attention at the time to an increase in diesel fuel quotations on the London-based ICE exchange to $1,483 per metric ton, a rise of more than $100 per metric ton, noting that the jump had dashed hopes for price stabilization for this type of fuel.

At the same time, Kuyun said that retail prices for regular diesel at gas station networks were below wholesale prices, which stood at UAH 101 per liter in the central part of the country, among other areas. According to him, at such wholesale prices, the price at the pump should be at least UAH 105-106 per liter. He also noted that there was no fuel shortage in Ukraine.