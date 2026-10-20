Cersanit shuts Zviahel plant following repeated Russian attacks

Russia launched a second attack overnight on October 15-16 on the Cersanit Invest ceramics manufacturing plant in Zviahel, Zhytomyr region, built by Polish company Cersanit. Following the first shelling in September, the plant had been shut down for six months, and the latest attacks have prompted the group to decide to completely cease production at the facility.

"Under the current circumstances, we cannot guarantee the safety of our employees... The second, no less important reason is the scale of the destruction. The damage to the plant is so extensive that we are unable to repair it under the current circumstances," Cersanit said in a statement on Facebook.

The company clarified that the attacks had severely damaged the building and key components of the production line. It added that the intensity of the attacks, frequent air raid alerts and the evacuations they necessitate, temporary power supply disruptions, and voltage drops make stable and safe operations impossible.

The Cersanit Group said that it has been operating in Ukraine for more than 20 years and is one of the largest employers in Zhytomyr region, with about 1,000 people working in its manufacturing, sales, marketing, and customer service divisions. At the same time, no information is available on how the suspension of production will affect the workforce.

Cersanit S.A. is one of the leading manufacturing companies with Polish capital operating in the European market. Its main business is the production and sale of products for bathroom finishing and furnishing.

According to Cersanit's website, the group's assets include four plants in Poland and one each in Germany, Romania, and Ukraine. The group employs 5,500 people in total. The company sold its Russian assets in 2022.

The company launched its Ukrainian plant in Zhytomyr region in 2009. The facility had an annual production capacity of 12 million square meters of ceramic tiles and up to 2 million sanitary ware units. In spring 2023, the company announced plans to invest up to $70 million in expanding the facility, including through a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

According to data from YouControl, Cersanit Invest LLC's revenue in the first half of 2026 fell by 0.3% year over year to UAH 1.8727 billion, while net profit declined 2.9-fold to UAH 129.4 million.