Ukraine regulator allows all generation capacity to participate in power system balancing

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) at a meeting on Tuesday approved expanding the use of generation capacity across Ukraine's Integrated Power System to help balance the system and improve its resilience.

"The approved amendments expand opportunities for ancillary service providers with generation capacity to participate in auctions held by the transmission system operator, Ukrenergo, regardless of where their facilities are located within Ukraine's Integrated Power System," the regulator said on Tuesday.

NEURC approved the changes to the Temporary Procedure for Procuring Ancillary Services to regulate frequency and active power in Ukraine's Integrated Power System, specifically the provision of replacement reserves, or tertiary regulation.

The amendments also stipulate that the temporary procedure will apply during martial law and for 30 days after it ends or is lifted.

"This makes it possible to draw on a wider range of available capacity to address system and balancing constraints, including in individual energy nodes facing shortages," the commission said.

Expanding access to generation capacity is expected to help reduce potential restrictions on electricity supplies to consumers and support reliable operation of the power system.

NEURC Chairman Yuriy Vlasenko said the commission had decided at its previous meeting to allow cogeneration units in Kyiv and the surrounding region to provide ancillary services to Ukrenergo. Under the ancillary services procurement procedure, Ukrenergo compensates gas turbine and gas engine units for the difference between the electricity price set under the regulatory framework and the market price on the spot market.

"With today's decision, we are extending this service to the whole of Ukraine so that all cogeneration units can operate, provide the service to Ukrenergo and participate in the relevant auctions. This should strengthen the reliability of the power system," Vlasenko said.

The NEURC decision comes amid large-scale Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure and a seasonal increase in electricity consumption. Damage to power networks has caused localized restrictions in some regions and energy nodes, increasing the need for sufficient generation reserves.