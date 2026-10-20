WSE suspends trading in Astarta shares after 19.1% drop

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) suspended trading in shares of Ukrainian agricultural holding Astarta on Tuesday after their price fell 19.14% from the start of the session, from PLN 37.25 to PLN 30.2.

According to exchange data, Astarta shares last traded at such a low price in September 2024, while in May this year their price exceeded PLN 60.

Trading volume in Astarta shares before the suspension amounted to PLN 1.52 million, according to the exchange.

The WIG-Ukraine index of Ukrainian stocks fell 3.38% from the start of trading on Tuesday, while the Warsaw Stock Exchange's benchmark WIG20 index declined 1.24%. Shares in agricultural holding IMC fell 9.21%, Agroton declined 1.63%, KSG Agro dropped 1.37% and Milkiland fell 1.19%.

As reported, Astarta posted a net loss of EUR 14.07 million in the first half of 2026, compared with a net profit of EUR 42.27 million in the same period last year. While all segments were profitable in January-June 2025, each recorded a loss in the first half of this year. Sugar production shifted from a profit of EUR 8.35 million to a loss of EUR 3.83 million, crop production from a profit of EUR 20.07 million to a loss of EUR 3.76 million, cattle farming from a profit of EUR 10.68 million to a loss of EUR 2.41 million, and soybean processing from a profit of EUR 5.84 million to a loss of EUR 2.27 million.

Astarta's consolidated revenue in the first half of 2026 declined by 0.1% to EUR 226.47 million. Export sales accounted for 62%, compared with 61% in the first half of last year.

At the current WSE share price, Astarta's market capitalization stands at PLN 755 million ($193.5 million at the current exchange rate).