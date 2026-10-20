GORO completes first stage of building 2.8 km gondola lift in Lviv region

Concrete pouring of foundations for all 15 towers of the future gondola lift has been completed at GORO Mountain Resort, an all-season mountain resort being built in the Slavske community of Lviv region, the project's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have completed an important stage of construction - pouring concrete for the foundations of all 15 towers of the future gondola. This is complex engineering work in mountain conditions, where the relief, geology and specifics of each site have to be taken into account. Next come the installation of steel towers and the assembly of stations and Doppelmayr technological equipment. In effect, we are moving from preparing the base to forming the cable car itself," said Nazar Yaremchuk, project management director at GORO Mountain Resort.

The future 2.8 km gondola lift will be the first in Ukraine to connect the lower part of the resort with the mountain infrastructure and provide a comfortable ride up the mountain all year round. It will be one of the key infrastructure facilities of GORO's first phase.

Investment in its construction exceeds EUR 20 million, while total investment in the development of GORO Mountain Resort is estimated at $1.5 billion.

The route will be served by 85 panoramic cabins, each carrying up to 10 passengers. The lift's capacity will be up to 2,800 people per hour. In winter, the gondola will take guests to ski slopes, and in the warm season to a bike park, walking routes, viewing platforms and other infrastructure on the mountain.

"We want the Carpathians to be accessible for recreation in any season, regardless of whether a person has come to ski, hike in the mountains or simply enjoy the views. Nine minutes of comfortable ascent and you are already among the mountains. We are building modern infrastructure that should make such recreation convenient and accessible for as many people as possible," GORO Mountain Resort CEO Volodymyr Harazd said, as quoted in the statement.

The project required comprehensive engineering preparation. The team studied the soil's bearing capacity and built the access roads needed to deliver structures and equipment to construction sites. Each of the 15 towers has an individual design solution developed with account of the relief, geological conditions and estimated loads on the foundation.

The project's technology partner is Austria's Doppelmayr Group, a leading global manufacturer of cable transport systems. GORO will have a modern D-Line generation gondola system, which will appear in Ukraine for the first time.

A test launch of the lift is scheduled for early 2027. After testing is completed, it will be available to resort guests.

GORO Mountain Resort is an all-season mountain resort under construction in the Slavske community of Lviv region. The first phase is scheduled to open in July 2027. The resort's total area will be about 1,200 hectares. The project envisages modern mountain infrastructure with 41 ski slopes with a total length of 75 km, two gondola lifts and 11 chairlifts, as well as hotels, restaurants, and recreational and cultural-educational spaces.