Cabinet expands energy crisis headquarters to cover heating, water supply, transport and communications

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the remit of the headquarters for responding to energy emergencies to include heating and water supply, as well as transport and electronic communications networks.

The decision was formalized in Cabinet resolution No. 1292 of October 16, 2026, amending resolution No. 39 of January 15, 2026.

Under the amended resolution, a joint headquarters has been established to deal with the consequences of state-level emergencies of a military or technogenic nature affecting electricity systems, heating and water supply systems, wastewater disposal and engineering and transport infrastructure, as well as electronic communications networks, broadband internet access infrastructure and data centers.

As reported, the energy emergency headquarters is headed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal. Under the amendments, he will serve as a co-chair of the joint headquarters, responsible for the energy sector.

The other two co-chairs will be Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk, who has been appointed to lead response efforts involving heating and water supply systems, wastewater disposal and engineering and transport infrastructure, and Digital Transformation Minister Oksana Ferschuk, who will oversee work involving electronic communications networks, broadband internet access infrastructure and data centers.