NBU issues written warning to NovaPay over internal control violations

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has issued a written warning to NovaPay LLC, operating under the NovaPay trademark, for violations of legislation governing the payment market, the regulator said on Monday.

According to the NBU, the violations concerned the organization and proper functioning of the company's internal control and risk management systems, including controls over compliance with prudential requirements and the accuracy of information submitted to the regulator.

The NBU committee for supervision and regulation of banks and oversight of payment infrastructure adopted the decision to issue the written warning on October 16 following off-site supervision of the company's activities. NovaPay must remedy the identified violations within no more than 30 calendar days of receiving the decision.

"NovaPay will take the necessary measures to address the regulator's comments within the prescribed period. We are working to improve internal control and risk management, particularly with regard to compliance with prudential requirements and the accuracy of information we submit to the NBU," the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

NovaPay added that it considered it important to maintain proper control over all processes and comply with the legislation governing the payment market.

As reported, in May 2026 the NBU imposed two fines on NovaPay for violations of payment legislation, amounting to UAH 4.88 million and UAH 3.12 million. The company told the agency at the time that it would not appeal the decisions and would pay the fines.

NovaPay was founded in 2001 as an international financial service and is part of the Nova Group, which includes Nova Poshta. It provides financial services online and at Nova Poshta branches.

In 2023, NovaPay became the first non-bank financial institution in Ukraine to receive an expanded NBU license allowing it to open accounts and issue payment cards.

In the first half of 2026, the volume of transfers through NovaPay increased by 41% year-on-year to UAH 391 billion, while the number of transfers rose by 12% to 258 million. During the period, the company paid UAH 905 million in taxes and fees, up 19% from a year earlier.