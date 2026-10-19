Velmart hypermarket preparing to reopen at Rivne's Ek vator shopping center

Velmart hypermarket is completing restoration work at the Ek vator shopping center in Rivne, which was damaged in a Russian attack on October 16.

"Velmart is currently completing work to ensure power supply to its retail equipment. Some checkout lanes and self-service checkouts are already ready for operation," the retail chain's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The chain said the timing of the store's reopening also depends on prolonged air-raid alerts in Rivne. Staff will complete the necessary preparations to reopen the store as soon as the security situation in the city allows.

As reported, Ek vator shopping center in Rivne announced on October 16 that it was suspending operations after debris from an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle fell on its premises and caused a fire.

Velmart is part of the multi-brand Retail Group holding. The chain operates 34 stores in 18 Ukrainian cities. It has developed 10 private-label brands and operates seven full-cycle production facilities producing meat and fish products, both chilled and smoked, as well as prepared foods, baked goods and confectionery.

The company also operates the Graan Café food-court chain in Velmart supermarkets and develops its pet-products business under the Pukhnasti Spravy brand.

According to the YouControl analytical system, Foodcom LLC, which operates the Velmart chain, increased net revenue by 18.7% to UAH 23.6 billion in 2025, while net profit rose 3.2-fold to UAH 378.6 million.

Retail Group JSC is listed as the owner of Foodcom LLC, with Roman Lunin as its ultimate beneficial owner.