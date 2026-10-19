PM urges Ukrainians to prepare for much harsher living conditions this winter amid new Russian tactics

Ukrainians should prepare for difficult living conditions this winter as Russia intensifies attacks on essential infrastructure in populated areas, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"It is a big mistake for those who say, 'Oh, somehow it will pass,' or 'They said the same thing last time.' This is inaccurate and wrong because the tactics of Russian terror have changed significantly, and this year they could be even worse (...) Therefore, we need to prepare for much harsher living conditions," he said in an interview with BBC News Ukraine.

According to the prime minister, Russia is directing all its efforts toward destroying Ukrainian infrastructure and essential services because it is unable to demonstrate results on the battlefield. He said Russia was now focusing, in particular, on Kyiv's water supply systems.

"We have already been through electricity and heating disruptions, but the Russians are now focusing very actively on Kyiv's water supply," the prime minister said.

Koretsky also urged Ukrainians to use government programs supporting energy independence, which offer preferential financing for the purchase of inverters, solar panels and electricity storage systems.

"Please, do it. I have done it myself, for example. Do I have a reserve of non-potable water? Yes, I do. Have I installed an inverter and a battery? Yes, I did that last winter, in fact, because I don't want to repeat my own mistakes or those made by everyone else, when winter arrives 'unexpectedly' every time," he said.