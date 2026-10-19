EU has no plans to resume Russian gas imports - EC spokeswoman

The European Commission (EC) does not plan to resume imports of Russian gas, which the US administration is reportedly urging, EC spokeswoman Paula Pinho said.

"As for us, we stick to our former position. And as EC President von der Leyen clearly said last week before the start of the European Council meeting, we will not lift any sanctions until Russia stops the war. That was said absolutely unambiguously," Pinho said at a briefing in Brussels on Monday.

She was asked whether this US administration proposal had been discussed with European officials and whether the EC categorically rules out a return to Russian gas imports "even in the context of a future peace settlement."

Pinho recalled the conclusions of the October 15-16 EU summit, which express the European Council's regret over the United States' earlier decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel.

"We remain convinced, as von der Leyen also reminded, that it is precisely coordinated action on both sides of the Atlantic on sanctions that can play a decisive role in ending this war," she said.

The New York Times reported, citing sources, that the new peace proposal of the U.S. president's administration for settling the conflict in Ukraine provides for Europe to resume buying Russian gas in large volumes. The US proposed that "Ukraine ... consider resuming operation of pipelines that previously carried Russian natural gas to Europe," the newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the talks.

According to them, the idea was presented to representatives of Kyiv and Brussels by U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.